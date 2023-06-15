Nation

Woman including 5 kids die in house fire in UP village

Six persons of one family, including five children, died when their hut caught fire in the Urdaha village in Kushinagar district

By IANS 0

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): Six persons of one family, including five children, died when their hut caught fire in the Urdaha village in Kushinagar district.

The incident took place late on Wednesday night when Sangita and her five children went to sleep in the house without properly dousing the fire in the ‘chulha’.

The sparks landed on the clothes and flames soon engulfed the entire house, leaving no room for escape.

Her husband Navmi was sleeping outside.

The deceased Sangita was 38 years old and her children were aged between 10 and one year.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police spokesman said.

