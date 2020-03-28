Kolkata: A 29-year-old woman was arrested on Friday night for allegedly posting a “fake news” on social media that a doctor in the state’s ID hospital, Beliaghata, has contracted the coronavirus infection, a city police officer said.

The arrest was made on the basis of an FIR filed with the cyber crime branch of Kolkata Police by the state health department.

“Chandrima Bhowmik, daughter of Kinkar Kr. Bhowmik has been arrested in connection with posting a fake post about ID Hospital Beliaghata Doctor,” Kolkata police joint commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

A case has been lodged against her under section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 200, read with section 505 (1)(b)/2 of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, a state health department official categorically said not a single doctor or health worker in the state has contracted the virus.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the detective department has been asked to look into the matter.

“We will find out the source of the fake news. The DD team has been deployed, the Special Task Force and Criminal Investigation Department are also on the job. We won’t spare such unscrupulous people,” she said.