Woman held for filing false rape case in Gurugram

Gurugram: A woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly filing fake rape and assault case against several men, police said.

The police have now registered a case against the woman under section 182 of the IPC.

According to the police, a woman on November 29, 2022, complained that a person forcibly made a physical relationship with her, she was assaulted by bouncers working in Sahara Mall, and they also snatched her mobile phone.

The woman also alleged that the policemen deployed on the PCR did not pay heed to her complaint.

While investigating all the allegations levelled by the woman, the police checked CCTV cameras of the spot and the surrounding areas and found that the woman was seen leaving the spot safely.

“The allegations made by the woman were found to be false and baseless even in the interrogation of the people who were present at the spot and the employees of Sahara Mall by the police. All the allegations made by the woman were investigated from every angle and none of the allegations were found to be true, on which the fake FIR was quashed,” Nitish Aggarwal, DCP (east) said.

In this case, for making false allegations and misleading the police by the woman, a case was registered against her, he said.