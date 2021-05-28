Woman Gives Birth To Covid Positive Child In Varanasi

By WCE 7
covid positive baby
Representational Image : IANS

Varanasi: In a shocking incident, a Covid negative woman gave birth to a baby girl who has tested positive for Covid-19 at a hospital in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the woman was admitted to SS Hospital in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on May 24. Prior to the baby’s delivery, the woman went through coronavirus test and the reports came out negative.

Later on May 25, the woman gave birth to the baby who was tested Covid positive just after her birth.

The mother-daughter duo shall undergo the Covid test again after a few days of interval, added reports.

The medical superintendent of the hospital said that this was not a rare or abnormal incident as the sensitivity of RT-PCR test was upto 70%.

