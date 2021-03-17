Jaipur: Miracles can happen anytime, anywhere, and this time, it happened in mid-air. A woman passenger delivered a baby girl on board an IndiGo flight that was travelling from Bengaluru to Jaipur.

The news was confirmed by the Indigo airlines and a statement was released which read, Baby was delivered with the help of crew assisted by a doctor Dr Subahana Nazir on board IndiGo 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both the baby & mother are stable.

Photos and videos of the woman and her baby were clicked along with the crew and doctor who helped her deliver inside the plane.

As the doctor got off the plane, IndiGo officials welcomed Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, into the arrival hall and a thank you card was handed over by the Jaipur staff.

The flight departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 am and landed in Jaipur around 8 am on Wednesday.