Woman gives birth in hospital toilet in Kolkata, dog carries away baby

Bankura (West Bengal): In a shocking incident, a woman gave birth in a hospital toilet in Kolkata but to her utter shock a dog carried away the newborn said reports. The incident took place in Sonamukhi Rural Hospital in Bankura, West Bengal.

The woman has been identified as Priya Roy. She allegedly delivered a premature baby in the toilet of the hospital but later the newborn was carried away by a dog. Despite several efforts the baby could not be retrieved.

According to reports, Priya had gone to the hospital due to severe pain and was sent to the toilet in the hospital for a urine sample collection. But as she entered the toilet she gave birth. To her utter dismay the child was taken away by a stary dog loitering around before the family members could respond.

The family of the woman have accused the hospital of sheer negligence. Further detailed reports awaited.