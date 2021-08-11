Woman gang-raped by 3 in front of her husband

Rajasthan: In a sad incident, miscreants on Wednesday raped a woman in front of her husband in Rajasthan. The couple was travelling on a bike when the miscreants forcibly took them to their car and the three miscreants raped the woman one after one while they thrashed her husband. The incident took place in Barmer area.

As per reports, a woman was travelling along with her husband on a bike when four miscreants stopped their vehicle and kidnapped them. One of the four, took away bike of the couple while the three others thrashed the man took turn to rape the married woman.

After getting information, Police swung into action and arrested 3 of the miscreants and launched a manhunt to nab the fourth one.

Following the fateful incident, the couple were deserted at a toll gate in a critical condition. The locals admitted them to a hospital in critical condition and informed Police.

Health condition of the woman victim is said to be critical. Police have registered a case of gang rape and further probe is going on.