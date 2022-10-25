Woman falls in the gap between train and platform in Bihar, RPF officer saves her

In a shocking incident, a woman fell into the gap between a moving train and a platform. However, luckily, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer saved her life before things could go wrong. The incident took place at Muzzaffarnagar Railway Station in Bihar on Saturday.

The incident was captured on CCTV and was later shared on social media. It has not gone viral online.

In the clip, the woman identified as Ambisha Khatoon can be seen getting out of a moving Gwalior-Barauni Express train. But, unfortunately, her leg slips and she falls into the platform gap. However, the RPF officer present on the spot rushed to save the woman.

Ambisha hails from Narkatiyaganj a town in Bihar.

Reportedly, Ambisha needed to use the washroom but failed to find one in the part of the platform she was at. At that time, the Gwalior-Barauni Express entered the station. Hence, she boarded the train in order to use the toilet inside the vehicle.

However, the train started departing the station moments after its arrival. Ambisha frantically tried to get off and slipped and fell the gap between the train and the platform. All the passengers present nearby were absolutely shocked as the RPF officer ran to rescue her.