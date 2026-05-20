Woman engaged 4 days ago,strangled by ex-lover, head bashed with brick in Lucknow

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Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was found murdered in an isolated area of Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City locality, just four days after her engagement.

The deceased has been identified as Shivani, worked at a real estate company and had got engaged to a man named Prakash on May 14.

As per police, Shivani left her house around 10 am on Sunday for office work but did not return till late at night. Not returning back from work, the concerned family members approached the police, following which they were informed that a woman’s body had been found in the forests of Sushant Golf City. Shivani was identified by her mother through photographs shown by police.

Shivani’s father was a daily wage labourer, while her mother was working as a domestic help.

After the complaint was registered, the police formed four teams and examined CCTV footage along with electronic surveillance data. During the investigation, police arrested Shivani’s boyfriend, Prem Kumar Manjhi (23), a native of Bihar’s Chhapra who worked as a delivery agent in Lucknow.

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During interrogation, Prem informed police that he had known Shivani for the past seven to eight years. However, he was upset over the last six months after noticing her growing closeness with a male colleague named Manish.

According to investigators, the accused told police he had no objection to Shivani’s engagement, but could not tolerate her proximity to Manish.

Police said Prem took Shivani on his motorcycle to a forested area near the Awas Vikas Colony on Sunday morning. He allegedly strangled her using a rubber water-level pipe before dragging the body into nearby bushes and smashing her head with a cement brick.

After the murder, the accused allegedly threw Shivani’s mobile phone into a canal in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police said, that the accused had confessed to the crime. They have also recovered the cement brick that was used in the murder. The accused has been arrested and sent to the jail.