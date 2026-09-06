Woman calls father to say bye before jumping into Chenab River

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Srinagar: A shocking incident took place in which a woman called her father to say that she has decided to end her life and say bye to him before jumping off a bridge into Chenab River in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The woman is identified as Payal Devi.

The incident occurred when she was travelling back home with a known person from her village from a fair when her duppatta got stuck in the bike and the vehicle was stopped. After which the woman went near the bridge edge and said that she is going to end her life.

As per reports, the people who were present at the scene during the time of the incident asked the woman to not take this extreme step.

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The woman also had a conversation with her dad before jumping into the river. Father got to know about the incident after the man she was travelling with called and informed him.

Following the incident, local residents, police teams and personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search operation to trace Payal.

The body of the woman has not been found yet, search operation is underway to find it.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.