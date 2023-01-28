Woman donates 42 litres of breast milk in 7 months, sets record

New Delhi: A woman from Coimbatore reportedly has set a record after donating her breast milk. As per reports, she donated 42 litres of her breast milk in a period of seven months. The milk was given to about 1400 babies over the time period many of whom are ailing new-borns at the government hospitals.

Reports say, for the noble and life-saving work of the woman she has made it to the Asian Book of Records and the Indian Book of Records. She has been issued with certificates from these books of records.

Meet Monica, an engineering graduate from Coimbatore who started donating her breast milk on the 100th day after the birth of her daughter.