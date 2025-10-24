Woman doctor dies by suicide in Maharashtra’s Satara, police official suspended

Advertisement

Satara: A woman doctor died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Satara on Friday, leaving a note written on her hand that named a police official and two others, officials said.

Satara Superintendent of Police, Tushar Doshi, said that a case has been registered against the accused under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The Police Sub-Inspector named in the note has been suspended.

Doshi further stated that the police teams are trying to locate the two accused, and a thorough probe will be conducted, and stringent action will be taken.

“A woman doctor committed suicide. A note was found written on her palm naming two people, including a police official. A case has been registered against them under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused PSI has been suspended from duty. Our teams are trying to locate the two accused. A thorough probe and stringent action will be taken,” the Satara SP told reporters.

Advertisement

The victim’s cousin alleged that the doctor faced political pressure to conduct a false post-mortem. “There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice,” the cousin told ANI.

Another cousin demanded the strictest punishment for those involved. “The accused should get the strictest of punishment,” he said.

Further details are awaited.

(Source: ANI)