Woman disguised as doctor steals 10 tolas of gold from patient at Secunderabad hospital

Hyderabad: The police in Hyderabad are investigating a case of theft where a woman disguised herself as a doctor to steal gold jewellery from a patient admitted in a hospital in Secunderabad.

The incident occurred at the Yashoda Hospital, where a woman patient was awaiting hospital discharge after receiving treatment. In the complaint filed by her family, a stranger wearing a white medical coat and carrying a stethoscope in the room inspected her, and claimed that she had to give her a routine injection.

The relatives of the patient trusted her to be a part of the hospital’s medical team and followed her instructions when she requested them to step outside briefly. After they left the room, the woman allegedly gave the patient an injection and then quietly left the ward.

The patient was drowsy and could not react appropriately when the family returned. Shortly thereafter, they found that the gold ornaments worth almost 10 tolas that she had been wearing were missing.

The hospital officials subsequently confirmed that the patient was not allocated to any of the doctors, and this cast some doubts that the lady had deliberately entered the ward, dressed like a doctor.

The relatives at once contacted hospital administrators and filed a case with the Telangana Police. The case has been registered by the investigators, who are in the process of investigating CCTV footage about the inside of the hospital to identify the suspect.

Police are also investigating whether the accused may have targeted other hospitals in a similar fashion of impersonation.

The event has raised security issues within hospitals, and how outsiders can easily access patient wards, especially by posing as healthcare personnel.