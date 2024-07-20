Woman dies as portion of building collapses in Grant Road area of Mumbai

Mumbai: One woman died, while thirteen others sustained injuries after portion of a building on Mumbai’s Grant Road collapsed after heavy rain, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control said.

The incident took place at around 11:00 am when a part of the balcony and slab portions of the second and third floor of the Rubinissa Manzil building collapsed.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that seven to eight residents are stranded on the fourth floor. The fire brigade along with the police, ambulance rushed to the spot and started their rescue operations.

Later, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an update for those travelling to the area of the accident.

In a post on X, Mumbai Police has said, “Due to part of a building collapse near Grant Road Station West, the station road is closed for vehicular traffic.”