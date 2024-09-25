Woman dies as husband and mother-in-law forcibly abort pregnancy at home

Pune: In a shocking incident, a woman died as husband and mother-in-law forcibly aborted her pregnancy at home in Pune of Maharashtra. The husband illegally caused his wife to have an abortion at home.

After the incident, the police arrested the deceased woman’s husband and father-in-law. A case has also been registered in the name of mother-in-law, said reports.

According to the police, the woman’s husband forced the deceased to have an abortion at home. The 4-month-old fetus in the woman’s stomach was buried by the family in the cleared land. The woman’s husband also called a private doctor to perform the abortion. The police are also looking for him.

The woman got married in 2017. They both have a son and a daughter. The woman became pregnant for the third time. However, the family members found out that the woman had a baby girl in her womb, said the police, they destroyed the fetus. The family members did this act at home itself.

According to Pune’s Indapur police station, the 25-year-old woman’s condition was critical on Sunday. The woman was bleeding profusely. She was admitted to the hospital the next day. But the woman died in the hospital. On the complaint of the dead woman’s brother, a case has been filed against the in-laws.

Later, the police arrested the husband and father-in-law of the deceased woman. The police seized the fetus from the place where it was buried. The body of the woman has been sent for autopsy. The police have registered a case under Sections 91, 90, 85 of the Indian Penal Code.