Woman dies, another injured as large slab falls in Mumbai

Nation
By Himanshu
slab falls in Mumbai
Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a woman died while another woman sustained injury after a large chunk of slab fell on him from the first floor in Mumbai. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Mahim area.

As per reports, a 35-year-old woman died while another woman was injured after a large slab of the first floor of the ground plus upper one floored vacated building fell on her.

During the removal of debris on the first floor, one worker was trapped under the slab portion. The incident was reported at 5:31 pm, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, ANI informed in an X post on Wednesday.

