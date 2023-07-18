Woman Dies after Jumping in Front of Bus in Desperate Bid for Financial Assistance in Tamil Nadu

Salem: A 45-year-old woman, identified as Paapaathi, employed as a sanitation worker at the Collector’s office, died after jumping in front of a moving bus in Salem of Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, Paapaathi jumped in front of the bus to get financial assistance from the State government to give her son’s college education.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on June 28 when Paapaathi made an initial attempt to jump in front of a bus. However, she was struck by a passing two-wheeler. Later she was witnessed attempting to cross a road and ultimately jumping in front of another bus.

Investigations have revealed that Paapaathi’s decision was influenced by false information that she will receive financial compensation from the government. According to reports, Paapaathi was battling depression, primarily stemming from her inability to afford her son’s college fees. Misled by an individual who claimed that the government would provide compensation if she were to die in a road accident, she used this way as a solution to her financial struggles.

Paapaathi had been raising her children single-handedly for the past 15 years following her separation from her husband. Worried about the financial burden and the prospect of her son’s education being compromised, she succumbed to injuries.