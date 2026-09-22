Woman Dies After Falling Into Hot Sambar Vessel at Ganesh Chaturthi event in Andhra Pradesh

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Vijaywada: In a tragic incident, a 46-year-old woman died after accidentally falling into a large vessel filled with boiling sambar while preparing food for an Annadanam event during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Vijayawada.

The deceased has been identified as Sujatha, a resident of the L Rao Nagar area, was helping organisers prepare food for the community meal on Sunday morning.

The accident reportedly occurred while Sujatha was carrying sambar. She accidentally fell into the large vessel containing the boiling preparation and sustained severe burn injuries.

The organisers immediately pulled her out and rushed her to a hospital for treatment. She had suffered severe burns across her body and her condition remained critical.

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She was undergoing treatment for extensive burn injuries, but her condition subsequently deteriorated.

Sujatha died at the hospital on Monday morning while receiving treatment, according to the information available.

Later,the Vijayawada Town police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.