Woman deliberately destroys traditional Onam flower arrangement, watch

A woman was seen deliberately destroying a traditional Onam flower arrangement, created by children in a residential complex in Bengaluru. The shocking video has gone viral on social media.

We can see in the video that the woman is standing initially by the side of the flower arrangement. Then argument is heard when it was seen that the woman deliberately steps into the flower arrangement to destroy the Pookalam.

User Karnataka Portfolio shared the video to X platform (formerly Twitter) and wrote in the caption, “That was truly shameless behavior! Simi Nair, a resident of Monarch Serenity Apartment Complex in Bengaluru, deliberately destroyed a Pookalam created by children in the common area to celebrate Onam. This act not only shows a lack of respect for the traditions and efforts of the children but also undermines the sense of community that events like Onam are meant to foster.

“The Pookalam, a beautiful floral arrangement, holds significant cultural value and is a symbol of joy and celebration. By choosing to ruin something that brought happiness to the community, she displayed an alarming disregard for the feelings of others. It’s disheartening to witness such actions, especially when they come from someone who should be promoting harmony and inclusivity within the neighborhood. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting diverse cultures and traditions that enrich our lives.”

The shocking behaviour of the woman did not go well with social media users. Many users criticised the woman. “I feel pity for her husband in laws and children how they deal with such women… May God give them the strength to bear with her,” commented a user.

“Am glad she’s made it to the news, being a malayalee herself, she did not have shame to du what she did, she should publicly apologise for this shameful act, can’t imagine how she would be in her house feel sad for her family to have to tolerate her,” another comment to the post reads.

Watch the video here: