Woman confined in house for 12 years by husband in Karnataka, rescued by police

Mysuru: A woman, who was allegedly locked up inside house for 12 years by her husband, was rescued by police in Mysuru of Karnataka. However, the woman has refused to lodge a case against the accused.

The victim has claimed that she was locked up inside the house for 12 years by her husband. She also said that she used a small box at home for toilet and loo breaks.

According to reports, the couple’s two children used to wait outside the house after coming back from school until her husband returned from work, and let them in.

Sharing the incident of media house India Today, the woman said, “It’s been 12 years since I got married. He always locked me up in the house and tortured me. Nobody in the area would question him… My children go to school. But they remain outside until my husband comes back from work. I would give them food through the window.”

Reportedly, the woman’s movement was restricted. The accused used to lock her wife up inside the house before leaving for work, as he was insecure, said police official. As per reports, the victim is the third wife of the man.

After being rescued, the victim was counselled. However, she refused to file a complaint against her husband and would stay at her parents’ house, and sort her marital issues out.