Woman chops off genitals of man as he attempts to rape her minor daughter

New Delhi: In a horrendous incident a woman reportedly chopped off the genitals of a man who was attempting to rape her minor daughter. The incident took place in Mahevaganj area in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

As per reports, the 36-year-old woman cut off private part of her live-in partner when the man was allegedly attempting to rape her 14-year-old daughter.

As per the woman she was working in the farm land when the man attempted to rape her daughter. However, she reportedly caught the man red-handed. Despite strong protest by the woman, when she felt that she can’t overpower the man, she rushed to the kitchen and took out a knife and chopped off his genitals.

According to SHO Lakhimpur Chandrashekhar Singh, the accused has been charged with rape under Section 376 of the IPC and other provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, reported OpIndia.

Condition of the man is said to be serious while Police have said that the accused will be interrogated once he recovers from the injury.

As per reports, the woman was living with the 32-year-old man for two years after abandoning her spouse because of his drinking habits. The accused has been sent to Lucknow for further medical treatment.