Woman chops body of mother after killing, uses 200 bottles of perfume

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 24 year old woman in Mumbai allegedly killed her mother and then chopped her body into pieces. Later, she applied about 200 bottles of perfume to check the bad odour.

As per reports, Rimple Jain from Mumbai allegedly killed her mother and cut the body into pieces at her house in Lalbaug area. She then hid the remains at separate places inside her apartment for about at month.

The matter came to light recently when a relative of the deceased had gone to the house to hand over money. As Rimple avoided to allow him inside the house, the relative smelled some thing foul. He alerted other relatives and they entered inside the house where they smelled a pungent odour.

The relatives then reportedly moved to the Police Station and complained the matter. Accordingly, Police visited the house and after search found some remains of the body put inside plastic bags in different places. Finally, Police got enough evidence and accordingly Rimple was taken into custody.

The police have identified the deceased as Veena Prakash Jain (55). They also found a sickle, an electric marble cutter inside the house. It has been suspected that the tools were used to amputate Veena’s limbs.