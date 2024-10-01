Woman bleeds to death after sex as partner spends hours searching remedy

Mumbai: In a bizarre, rare and tragic incident a woman reportedly died for not getting treatment for long time after having sex. Reportedly, her partner searched for online remedy to stop the bleeding and meanwhile the lady fainted. The incident took place in Gujarat.

As per reports, a 23-year-old nursing graduate girl student was with her partner, a 26 year youth, at a hotel. They got engaged in sex. However, after sex, the girl profusely bled. It has also been reportedly that he allegedly tried to engage in sex again though the girl was bleeding. However, as he observed that the girl was heavily bleeding, he tried to stop it with the help of a cloth. And then when she was in dire need of medical treatment he allegedly spent more than an hour to search about how to cease bleeding during intercourse, reported TOI. And hence, the girl eventually fainted when the youth called his friend and they shifted her to a hospital in a private vehicle. The doctors in the hospital pronounced her dead.

It has been opined that had she got proper and immediate medical treatment, she would not have died.

