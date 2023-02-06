Woman bites off finger of man trying to molest her in UP

Uttar Pradesh: A woman allegedly bit off the finger of a man who was trying to molest her Karari police station area in Kaushambi here on Sunday.

According to reports, the woman was followed by a woman when she was returning from the market. The man followed her a long way and tried to molest her near her village. The accused has his face covered with a cloth and when the woman tried to call for help, he threatened to kill her.

So, in her defense, the woman bit off the finger of the accused with her teeth and ran away towards her village. Later, she reportedly came to the police station with the bitten off finger and filed a complaint.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.