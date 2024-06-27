Woman beaten up in Meghalaya for having extra-marital affair, shocking video goes viral

New Delhi: A woman has been beaten up in Meghalaya by a group of men for having extra-marital affair, the shocking video of the act has gone viral. The woman was badly beaten with sticks.

The incident took place in Dadenggre in West Garo Hills in Meghalaya. The woman was allegedly brutally assaulted in public. The video further showed several people being mute spectators and not attempting to save the woman.

Following the incident, the police have allegedly arrested five persons after a complaint was registered in this regard. According to police sources, the accused alleged that the woman was having an extra-marital affair.

However the act of the woman beaten up in Meghalaya has been condemned by the local MLA and a detailed reports has been saought in this regard.