Woman Asst Coach found hanging at P.T.Usha School of Athletics in Kerala

By IANS 0
Representational image

Thiruvananthapuram: A 24-year-old woman, working as assistant coach at the P.T.Usha School of Athletics near Kozhikode, was found hanging in her room on Friday morning.

The local police have begun a probe and is yet to recover any suicide note to ascertain the cause of her death.

Jayanthi’s body was found in the hostel room at the sports academy floated by legendary athlete P.T.Usha, presently a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.

A popular personality among her wards, the young coach has been an assistant coach in the academy for the past 18 months.

