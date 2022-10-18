Woman assaulted for not playing wife-swap game in Madhya Pradesh

Bikaner: In a ghastly incident, a woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband for not being part of wife swap game in Bikaner of Rajasthan.

The incident took place at a hotel room in Bikaner of Rajasthan,but the case was booked in Bhopal, informed the officials.

According to reports, the husband identified as Ammar was a manager in a 5-star hotel in Bikaner. He had locked up his wife in a hotel room for two days. After two days, he arrived in a inebriated state, assaulted her and asked her to be a part of the wife swap game.

When she refused to be part of it, he called her to be uncultured and also had unnatural sex with her. She also sustained severe injuries.

Later, the survivor have lodged a complaint in the police station, informed that both her mother-in-law and sister-in-law along with her husband demanded Rs 50 lakhs as dowry . She had even complained to her in-laws about it, but they paid no heed to it. They even blamed her not to be modern.

She even complained that her health deteriorated after being injured and the assault continued even for months.

Later, a case was registered against the accused husband and her mother-in-law and her sister-in-law under section 377, 498a, 323, 506, 34, 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act in Bhopal.

She was then taken to the maternal home by her relatives where she filed her complaint.