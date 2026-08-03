Woman arrested for strangling nephew-lover with scarf over marriage pressure in Madhya Pradesh

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Bhopal: A scarf incident took place in which a woman was arrested for strangling her nephew-lover to death with dupatta over marriage pressure in Madhya Pradesh. The two were in a relationship for two years on July 31.

The accused is identified as Priya Gupta and the victim as Satyaprakash Gupta.

The incident came to light when Satyaprakash was found seating unconsciously in driver’s seat in a Suzuki car. The police was alerted by the victim’s brother after noticing him in that condition.

Following the discovery, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead by the doctors.

A murder case has been registered as per the complaint that was lodged. The body has been sent for post mortem examination and investigation has been launched.

The local police visited the crime spot to collect the evidences to gather information regarding the case, as per reports.

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As part of the investigation, the woman who is a widow and aunt of the victim was found linked to the case. It was also learnt that the victim was forcing the accused to get married and was pressuring her often for the same which was the reason for dispute between the two.

The incident took place when the two met and an argument broke out after which Priya strangled Satyaprakash to death. The woman took the victim to his parked car during midnight time and later informed his brother to not be suspected of murder.

As per reports, CCTV footage was also found which helped the police to crack on the entire case.

Following the collection of evidences through CCTV, Priya was arrested and was charged under Sections 103(1) and 238(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). She has also been produced in front of the court for this matter.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.