Woman arrested for stealing Rs 5.15 lakh jewellery from uncle’s house in Vadodara

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Gujarat: The Vadodara Police have apprehended a 21-year-old woman along with her boyfriend for allegedly stealing 5.15 lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments from the woman’s uncle’s residence in Vadodara city in Gujarat.

Police said they made the arrest after finding proof that the duo had mortgaged the stolen items at a bank.

As per reports, both the accused have been identified as Shreya Singh and Deepak Vasava, boyfriend of Shreya Singh respectively.

Sources revealed that 21-year-old Shreya used to live with her uncle at an apartment in a residential complex located in Vadodara’s Laxmipura.

Shreya’s uncle had a burglary in his apartment in June, following which a complaint was lodged at the Gorwa police station.

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During interrogation at Gorwa police station, police unearthed evidence against Singh and even managed to locate proof where she had mortgaged a few of the gold ornaments she had burgled at a nationalized bank situated near Laxmipura.

According to police, Singh managed to siphon off gold and silver ornaments amounting to Rs 5.15 lakh from her uncle’s apartment.

Police confirmed their suspect and along with the arrest of her boyfriend were successful in nabbing both the accomplices from Laxmipura.

Shreya told the police that they were in dire need of money to fulfill their aspirations of a lavish lifestyle, while her lover Deepak used her family jewels as her pocket money.

Police have also managed to retrieve a majority of ornaments.