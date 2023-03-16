Woman arrested for killing mother, chopping body in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for murdering her mother, cutting her body into five pieces, stuffing them into plastic bags, and hiding them in her one-room home in Lalbaug for over two and a half months.

The police identified the deceased as Veena Prakash Jain, age 55. She was last seen alive by one of the neighbours on December 26. The alleged murderer, Rimple Jain, lived with her, and after the murder, she used to spray perfumes and room fresheners to suppress the foul smell.

The police said she had bought a marble cutter to dismember the body and kept the torso in a cupboard and the limbs in two water drums in the kitchen. The motive is not clear yet, but some residents said the mother and daughter used to have frequent quarrels.

The victim’s brother Suresh Porwal’s wife went to the Kalachowkie police on Tuesday evening to tell them that Veena had been missing for months and that she and her husband had last seen her on November 26 of that same year. Veena’s building mates used to tell Porwal that they had also not seen Veena for a long time and that her house had a bad smell.

The police are also questioning two male friends of Rimple after she was found in contact with them over the phone. They are trying to find out if anyone helped in dismembering the body after they recovered a marble cutter, a chopper, and a knife that seemed to have been used.