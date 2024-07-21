Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment by Vulcan Green Steel CEO Dinesh Kumar Saraogi

New Delhi: After Vulcan Green Steel (VGS), a Jindal Group company, sent a senior executive, facing charges of alleged assault by a female flight passenger, on administrative leave, sources said on Sunday that leading consulting firm EY has likely been hired by the company for the probe into the matter.

According to sources, if found guilty, Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, who is the CEO of Vulcan Green Steel, is likely to be sacked.

The Oman-based company is the steel arm of Vulcan Green, which is part of the Naveen Jindal-led Group of companies.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint by the woman’s parents, the Bidhannagar City Police in Kolkata on Sunday registered a case against Saraogi under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In a statement on Saturday, Vulcan Green Steel had said they are concerned about the recent allegations involving a senior executive in our company.

“We recognise the gravity of the situation and are committed to addressing it with utmost seriousness, care, integrity, and urgency,” said the company.

It further said that in line with its zero-tolerance policy and to ensure a fair and independent review, “the executive has been placed on administrative leave”.

“To maintain impartiality, we are appointing an independent credible third party to lead the investigation,” said Vulcan Green Steel.

On Friday, industrialist Naveen Jindal said that the strictest and necessary action will be taken if the allegation is proven.

The woman had alleged that Saraogi sexually assaulted her on an Etihad flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi on Thursday. In a social media post on X, the woman shared the incident that happened with her on the Etihad flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi (transit to Boston).

According to the woman, she was seated next to Saraogi. “He must be roughly 65 in age and told me he now lives in Oman but travels frequently. He started chatting me up — very normal conversation about our roots, family, etc. He is from Churu in Rajasthan and both sons are married and settled in the US, etc,” she posted. “The conversation moved to what my hobbies are. He asked if I enjoy watching movies and I was like of course. He then proceeds to tell me he has some movie clips on his phone. He whips out his phone and earphones to show me PORN!” she alleged in a post on X. She was left frozen in “shock and scare.”

“He started groping me. I was frozen in shock and scare. I eventually ran off to the washroom and complained to the air staff. Thankfully, the Etihad team was very proactive and took action immediately. They made me sit at their seating area and served me tea and fruits,” she further wrote.

The woman said that she could not proceed with a complaint because she would have missed her connecting flight to Boston. Naveen Jindal responded to her on X, saying: “I have asked the team to immediately investigate the matter and thereafter, strictest and necessary action will be taken”.