Woman alleges abduction, assault by villager in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi; accused absconding

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Hardoi: A woman alleged that she was abducted and assaulted by a villager while returning home from a wedding in the Beniganj Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, police said.

According to the victim, the incident occurred around 11 pm while she was returning home from a wedding ceremony. She alleged that the accused, identified as Atul, intercepted and abducted her before tying her to a tree and assaulting her.

The victim further alleged that the accused had been pressuring her to marry him and attacked her after she rejected his proposal.

“I was returning home from a wedding at 11 PM when a man named Atul grabbed me and abducted me. He tied me to a tree and assaulted me… He asked me to marry him, but I rejected…” the victim told ANI.

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According to Circle Officer Ajit Chauhan, the victim’s brother filed a complaint, which led to the registration of a case. The victim then told authorities about additional injuries that were not noted during the initial medical examination, which prompted the start of an investigation.

“On May 11, a woman was assaulted by a villager in the Beniganj Kotwali area, leading to immediate medical examination by the police and the registration of a case based on her brother’s complaint. The victim later reported additional injuries not noted in the initial examination, prompting further investigation. Legal actions are ongoing, and efforts to arrest the accused are continuous,” Chauhan told reporters.

Officials said efforts are underway to arrest the accused. Further details are awaited.

(Source: ANI)