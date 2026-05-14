Woman allegedly gang-raped on bus in Delhi’s Nangloi; two arrested

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New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two people for allegedly raping a woman on a private bus in West Delhi’s Nangloi area, officials said on Thursday.

The police launched the investigation after the woman lodged a complaint. Acting swiftly, police arrested both of the accused and seized the bus used in the incident.

The police said they are investigating the case from every possible angle.

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More details awaited.

(Source: ANI)

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