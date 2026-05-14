Woman allegedly gang-raped on bus in Delhi’s Nangloi; two arrested
A woman was allegedly gang-raped on a bus in Delhi’s Nangloi area. Police have arrested two accused and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.
New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two people for allegedly raping a woman on a private bus in West Delhi’s Nangloi area, officials said on Thursday.
The police launched the investigation after the woman lodged a complaint. Acting swiftly, police arrested both of the accused and seized the bus used in the incident.
The police said they are investigating the case from every possible angle.
More details awaited.
(Source: ANI)