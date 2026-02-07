Woman accidentally hangs herself while recording reel in Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old young woman accidentally hanged herself while filming an Instgram reels in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, the deceased woman, Mohini, was trying to film a video for a reel inside her home in which she was recreating a scene of hanging. She had tied a loose noose around her neck while standing on a stool to record the reel. However, the act soon turned real after the woman slipped or lost balance and the noose tightened around her neck, taking her life within seconds.

The woman’s four year daughter found her hanging inside the room and screamed for help. On hearing the cries of help of the girl, the neighbors rushed to the house and take her down.However, she has been dead at that time.

This reminds us that how the craze for reel can be dangerous and bring tragedy for families.

