Woman, 2 children die after jumping from fort in Maharashtra

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Mumbai: A shocking incident took place in which a woman and two children died after jumping from a fort in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district on Thursday. The third child of the lady survived the incident.

The victims of this incident are identified as 30-year-old former national-level wrestler Ashwini Pol and her two children. The woman had several national level medals.

As per reports, the reason behind the woman and her children to jump from the highest peak of the fort is said to be due to alleged dowry related harassment by her in-laws and husband.

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A case has been registered in this matter under allegations of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Investigation has been started to know what circumstances led them take such a big step.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.