covid odisha update
Image Credits: zeenews

With spike of over 50k cases, India’s Covid-19 caseload reaches 78,64,811

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: With a spike of 50,129 Covid-19 cases and 578 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s overall infection tally and the death toll increased to 78,64,811 and 1,18,534, respectively, on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry.

Presently, there number of active cases stand at 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the total recoveries have reached 70,78,123, of which 62,077 were cured and discharged in last 24 hours, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed.

While the recovery rate stands at 90 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with a total of 16,38,961 cases and 43,152 deaths. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,40,905 sample tests on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,25,23,469.

(With Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Nation

India needs to be militarily better prepared against China: Mohan Bhagwat

Nation

‘Mirzapur 2’ Should Be Banned Says Mirzapur MP

State

PAN card can be easily removed through mobile number; Know how

Nation

Neha Kakkar ties the not with Rohanpreet Singh: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.