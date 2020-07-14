New Delhi: The COVID cases of India crossed the 9 lakh-mark with a spike of more than 28,000 cases for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. With this, the tally climbed to 9,06,752 cases while the death total now stood at 23,727 following fresh 553 deaths, informed the Union Health Ministry.

According to Health Ministry data, as many as 5,71,459 patients have recovered, over twice the number of active patients which stand at 3,11,565.

The rate of recovery has touched 63.02 per cent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,60,924 cases and 10,482 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,42,798 cases, including 2,032 deaths.

With 1,246 new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,13,740 cases and 3,411 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases included:

Gujarat (42,722),

Uttar Pradesh (38,130),

Rajasthan (24,936),

Madhya Pradesh (18,207),

West Bengal (31,448),

Haryana (21,894),

Karnataka (41,581),

Andhra Pradesh (31,103),

Telangana (36,221),

Assam (16,806), and

Bihar (17,959).

On the other hand, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 13 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 572,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.