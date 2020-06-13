With nearly 11.5K cases, India notches highest jump in single day

New Delhi: After crossing the psychological 3,00,000 mark, India on Saturday posted 11,458 fresh cases, the highest spike in cases in 24 hours.

A total of 386 people died during that same time taking the toll to 8,884 so far since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said.

For the fifth consecutive day, the number of recoveries (1,54,329) remained higher than the active ones (1,45,779).

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark, with 10,11,41 cases, including 3,717 deaths and 47,796 recoveries.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu (40,698) and the national capital with 36,824 Covid-19 cases.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 22,527 cases and 1,415 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (12,616), Rajasthan (12,068), Madhya Pradesh (10,443).