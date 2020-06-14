With near 12k new cases, India tally reaches 3.2 lakh

New Delhi: India on Sunday witnessed a spike of almost 12,000 cases, the highest spike in cases in 24 hours with 311 deaths taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,922, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Ministry data revealed.

According to the ministry, at least 11,929 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours — the third consecutive day showing an increase of over 10,000 cases.

A total of 311 people died during the same time taking the toll to 9,195 so far since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said.

For the sixth consecutive day, the number of recoveries (1,62,378) remained higher than the active ones (1,49,348).

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark — 1,04,568 cases, including 3,830 deaths.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu with 42,687 cases and the national capital with 36,824 Covid-19 cases.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 23,038 cases and 1,448 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (13,118), Rajasthan (12,401), Madhya Pradesh (10,641).