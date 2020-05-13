With 3,525 new cases, corona tally in India reaches 74,281, Death toll at 2,415

New Delhi: With 3,525 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally in India reached 74,281, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Of the total cases, 47480 are active and 2,415 are fatalities so far while at least 24,385 people have recovered from the disease.

In Maharashtra, the Covid-19 cases climbed to 24,427 followed by Gujarat that has 8,903 cases and Tamil Nadu has reported 8,718 cases so far.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 921, followed by Gujarat (537) and Madhya Pradesh (225).

At least 7,639 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus.

Other states which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (4,126), Madhya Pradesh (3,986) and Uttar Pradesh (3,664).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are Andhra Pradesh (2,090), West Bengal (2,173), Punjab (1,914) and Telangana (1,326).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (831), Haryana (780), Jammu and Kashmir (934), Karnataka (925), Kerala (524), Odisha (437), Tripura (154) and Chandigarh (187).

States/UTs that have zero coronavirus cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All individuals have been cured in these states/UTs and no casualty has been reported from here so far.