With 35.5K New Covid Cases India’s Tally Across 95L

New Delhi:With 35,551 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, India’s overall tally increased to 95,34,964 on Thursday, as 526 more fatalities took the Covid-19 death toll to 1,38,648, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Currently, there are 4,22,943 active cases, whereas 89,73,373 patients have been discharged so far, including 40,726 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate stands at 94.11 per cent and fatality rate at 1.45 as per cent, the Ministry said.

The samples tested up to December 2 is 14,35,57,647, including 11,11,698 tested on Wednesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 18,32,176 cases till date. It has 88,537 active cases and recorded 47,357 Covid-19 deaths so far.

According to the Ministry, over 70 per cent of the daily new cases were reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

