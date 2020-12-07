New Delhi: With 32,981 new coronavirus infections and 391 deaths in the past 24 hours, India’s overall tally stood at 96,77,203 on Monday, and the toll touched 1,40,573, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Currently, there are 91,39,901 who have beaten the pandemic, while 3,96,729 active cases remain.

The recovery rate stands at 94.45 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,52,266 cases till date. Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases are contributed by 10 states and UT, — Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh.

After a long haul, the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in the national capital dipped to 3.68 per cent on Sunday as Delhi tested over 70,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

The current global caseload and death toll stands at 6,70,09,962 and 15,35,107, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit with 1,47,50,316 cases and 2,82,236 deaths. India in in the second spot in terms of number of cases contracted so far.