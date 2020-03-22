With 2nd death in Maharashtra, COVID-19 India toll reaches 5

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The coronavirus death toll in India has reached five, as another person died because of the virus in Maharashtra on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India has reached 324 on Sunday, including foreign nationals, the Union Health Ministry said.

While 283 of the positive cases were Indian, 41 are foreigners, the Health Ministry said in the 11.45 a.m. update.

“A total of 24 patients have been cured and discharged. Four death have been reported across the country,” the Health Ministry said.

Among the 22 states and union territories where the cases were found, Maharashtra has the highest patient count followed by Kerala.

The national capital had 27 cases, including one foreigner. While five have been cured and discharged, one death has been reported in Delhi.

While Punjab, Delhi, and Karnataka have reported one each coronavirus related deaths, Maharashtra has reported two deaths as of now

IANS