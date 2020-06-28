Covid-19 Update Today
Image Credit: NDTV

With 19,906 New Covid-19 Cases in Last 24 hours, Total Crosses 5 lakh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: India saw 410 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 19,906 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases in India stand at 5,28,859  including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,685 deaths informed the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on the dashboard. 

It is noteworthy that the nation has seen a the highest boom ever in the last 24 hours with more than 19,906 new cases being recorded.

 

