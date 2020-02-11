Wishes pour in as Kejriwal heads for hat-trick

New Delhi: With Arvind Kejriwal looking all set for a third term as Delhi Chief Minister, congratulatory wishes are pouring in from leaders cutting across party lines.

Chief Ministers of Kerala and West Bengal wished Kejriwal as the trends of Delhi Assembly poll results showed a clean sweep for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“Congratulations Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi results show Aam Aadmi Party all set to win the Election with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech ans divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded,” tweeted Bengal CM Banerjee.

Her Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted: “Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty on a resounding victory in Delhi elections. Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country.”

Apart from the two, DMK chief M.K. Stalin also congratulated Kejriwal.

“I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party for forming government yet again in Delhi on a massive mandate. This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics. Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country,” Stalin tweeted.

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill also tweeted mentioning three things that Congress should not do today: “1. Justify own defeat 2. Find happiness in BJP defeat 3. Tell themselves that in Election wins & losses are cyclic,” as he congratulated “AAP for a well-deserved victory and running a focussed campaign.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also congratulated Kejriwal.

“Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal-ji and AAP workers for achieving a ‘sweeping victory’ in the polls,” said Pawar.