Winter session of Parliament begins, PM Modi says, “I hope that this session will be very fruitful”

New Delhi: The Parliament session starts today, with various issues slated to be discussed, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The session will conclude on December 20. There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, to commemorate ‘Constitution day’.

On the Parliament Winter Session, PM Narendra Modi told, “The voters of India are dedicated to democracy, their dedication to the Constitution, their faith in the parliamentary working system, all of us sitting in the Parliament will have to live up to the sentiments of the people and this is the need of the hour.”

The PM further said, “The only way to make up for it is that we should highlight various aspects of every subject in a very healthy manner in the House, the coming generations will also get inspiration from it. I hope that this session will be very fruitful…”

“I once again invite all the respected MPs to take this session forward with zeal and enthusiasm,” said PM Modi as he signed off.

Watch The Video Here: