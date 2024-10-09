Winged guests arrive early in India much to tourists delight, is it a sign of global warning

Uttar Pradesh: Much to the delight of tourists and birders, the winged guests have arrived early in India this year, said reports. In the famous Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh tourists were delighted to see Siberian birds.

A delighted tourist who identified himself as Krishna Mishra told ANI, “I have come here from Madhya Pradesh to watch these birds that migrate from Siberia in the winter months. These are peace-loving birds that beautify the ghats. Tourists that arrive here feed them here as well.”

Every year thousands of Siberian birds arrive at Sangam and nearby wetlands in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh in November but this time they are back early. These birds increase the beauty of the ghats and tourism and become the centre of tourist attraction

Even though winters have still not set in the country, thousands of Siberian birds have flocked to Sangam and nearby wetlands in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. (With Inputs From: ANI)