Will the new R.1 Covid variant turn out to be fatal, know some key details

The Covid-19 pandemic has created havoc around the world for more than 1.5 years and still continues to haunt many countries. A medical breakdown has been witnessed by many countries around the world. However the sad reality is that Covid-19 is far from over. Recently the researchers have detected new strain of the Coronavirus, R.1 variant.

Even though the R.1 variant of the Coronavirus has been detected in the US and several other countries, medical experts have not yet labelled it a variant of concern. However, they have advised the people to stay vigilant about the R.1 variant as it can be potentially dangerous in the later stage.

According to reports, the R.1 variant was first discovered in Japan 2020 and since then has been found in around 35 countries including USA. The estimated infected population worldwide by this virus is around 10,000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of USA in its report found that R.1 variant was present in the country since April 2021.

How far can the R.1 variant neutralize antibodies

A mass vaccination program has been rolled out across the globe in a hope to counter Covid-19. However, the coronavirus has been mutating and can neutralize the vaccine. According to the latest studies, the R.1 variant can easily counter the immunity created by the Covid-19 vaccine. However, the medical experts have stated that more research is needed to know the effect of R.1 strain on humans.

As of now, the experts have advised that getting vaccinated is the only solution which can prevent the infection of Covid-19. Maintaining social distancing and following covid appropriate behaviour is also highly effective against the spreading of the virus.

According to data by covid19india.org, around 85, 60, 81,527 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India till September 26. The fully vaccinated persons in India stand at 16.9 per cent. On the other hand, 47.3 per cent of the total population has received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine.