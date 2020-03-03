narendra modi
Will Modi leave Social media? ‘No Sir’ trends on Twitter

By KalingaTV Bureau
New Delhi: Narendra Modi made a tweet on Tuesday evening  about his willingness over leaving social media.

As soon as the post surfaced on twitter, a wave of concern gripped his followers. People wrote on twitter about their disapproval of Modi leaving social media. In an hour the tweet was retweeted for 26,000 times.  Very soon twitter was seen trending with ‘No Sir’ tags.

Prime Minister Modi is presently active on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. Interestingly Modi is the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers on Twitter.

