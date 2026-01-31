“Will keep Dada’s ideals alive,” says Sunetra Pawar after taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM; assigned key portfolios

Advertisement

Mumbai: Newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, after taking oath on Saturday, remembered her late husband Ajit Pawar, promising to carry forward his vision while taking on her new responsibility in the state government.

In a post shared on X, Sunetra Pawar said Ajit Pawar’s life offered guiding principles for farmers, workers, women, youth and marginalised communities. She described her oath as Deputy Chief Minister as a moment filled with duty, emotion and commitment to Maharashtra’s social ideals.

“Respected Ajit Dada gave a guiding principle of life for farmers, workers, women, youth, and the marginalised throughout his life. Today, while taking on the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister with a sense of duty, staying committed to the ideals of ‘Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar’ and carrying forward his legacy of thoughts, my heart is truly overwhelmed,” she wrote.

Sunetra Pawar also acknowledged the personal loss she continues to face after Ajit Pawar’s untimely demise, calling it a “mountain of sorrow”, but said the values he instilled in her remain her strength in public life.

“Although Dada’s untimely departure has brought a mountain of sorrow upon my mind, the sense of duty, strength of struggle, and commitment to the people that he taught me remain my true support. I will continue to work with unwavering honesty to build the just, equal, and developed Maharashtra that he dreamed of,” Sunetra Pawar further wrote.

In her message, the Deputy Chief Minister thanked the people of Maharashtra for their support during this difficult time and said she will move forward keeping “Dada’s ideals alive.”

“In this difficult moment, the love and support given by the people of Maharashtra is my greatest strength. With your trust, I will move forward with renewed hope, keeping Dada’s ideals alive,” she added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat on Saturday formally approved the allocation of key ministerial portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, following a recommendation from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

As per the approval, Sunetra Pawar has been assigned charge of the State Excise Duty, Sports and Youth Welfare, and Minorities Development and Auqaf departments.

Sunetra Pawar, chosen as the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party following the tragic death of her husband Ajit Pawar, took oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai amid chants of “Ajit dada amar rahe.”

The oath was administered by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Sunetra Pawar fills the post left vacant after Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

She was elected leader of the NCP Legislative Party earlier in the day, and party leaders met CM Fadnavis to finalise her appointment. Leaders present at the swearing-in included Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal.

Sunetra Pawar is known for her work in sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment. As a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, she has emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress.

Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday when a chartered plane carrying him crashed-landed in Baramati. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots.

(Source: ANI)